Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,702 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.