Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 429,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $111,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day moving average is $254.55. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

