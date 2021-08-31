Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Global Payments by 195.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

