Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,135 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.