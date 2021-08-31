Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,850 shares of company stock worth $53,956,628. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

ANET opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.