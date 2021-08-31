Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

