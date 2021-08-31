Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 831.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $14,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

