Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.17 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,269 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

