Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,614. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

