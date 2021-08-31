Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,185.96

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.96 ($15.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 108,451 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £815.62 million and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,079.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,185.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

