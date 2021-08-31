Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 500,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

