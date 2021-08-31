Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.9258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

TDF stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

