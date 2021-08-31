Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 43,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,312. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

