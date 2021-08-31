Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 113.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

