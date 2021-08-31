Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Cap of $597,462.80

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $597,462.80 and approximately $65,094.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,714 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

