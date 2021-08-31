Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,308,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.