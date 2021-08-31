Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 3,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 783,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ternium by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Ternium by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 35,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

