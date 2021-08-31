Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

