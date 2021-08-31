Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

