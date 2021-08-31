Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after buying an additional 502,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.19. 165,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

