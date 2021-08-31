The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $124.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

