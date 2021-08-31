The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE BA traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.69. 120,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,594,283. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

