The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan Sells 15,085 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of The Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00.

Shares of CC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 59.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 569.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

