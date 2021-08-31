The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,457 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

