The Gap’s (GPS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

The Gap stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 in the last three months. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

