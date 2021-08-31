The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

