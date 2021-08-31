The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,362.28

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,362.28 ($17.80) and last traded at GBX 1,356.73 ($17.73), with a volume of 15354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,227.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.75 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Victoria Sant acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

