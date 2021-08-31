The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 90,800 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.98.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
