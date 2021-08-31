The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 90,800 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in The India Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

