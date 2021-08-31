The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in August

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JYNT stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,621. The Joint has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,169. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

