The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $291.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 291.26 ($3.81), with a volume of 32148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.50 ($3.80).

The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.54.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 870 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

