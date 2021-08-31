The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.0 days.
The North West stock remained flat at $$28.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The North West has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.
The North West Company Profile
