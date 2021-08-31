The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $184.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,717 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.10. 2,229,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.
