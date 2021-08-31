The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.04. 115,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,251,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,839,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

