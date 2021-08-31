The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Market Perfom Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TD opened at C$82.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$84.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Insiders sold 193,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,920,073 over the last ninety days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

