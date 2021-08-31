The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

