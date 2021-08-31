TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.35 million and the highest is $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 4,871,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

