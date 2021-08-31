Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $7.15 on Thursday, reaching $551.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $560.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

