TheStreet Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $11.66 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $170.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Gencor Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

