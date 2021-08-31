Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $12.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $89.72 million and $12.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.