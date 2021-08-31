Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

