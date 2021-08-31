Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.19% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 197.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

