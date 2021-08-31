Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 621,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

