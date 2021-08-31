TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PBLT stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 84.10 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £22.64 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.17. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 114.75, a quick ratio of 114.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get TOC Property Backed Lending Trust alerts:

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.