Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

