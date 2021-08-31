Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
