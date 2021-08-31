Traders Buy Large Volume of Akoustis Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,533% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

