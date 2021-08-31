Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 35,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,724% compared to the average volume of 937 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

BBIG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

