Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £94,805.21 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

TRN stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 356.40 ($4.66). 294,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.69. Trainline Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

Get Trainline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.