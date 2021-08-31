TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -39.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

