TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

