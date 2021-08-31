TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.