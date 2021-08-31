TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

TA opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

